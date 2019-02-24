Oscars 2019: Best Beauty Looks

The Oscars red carpet was filled with a myriad of memorable looks!

From stars stepping out in various shades of pink to diamonds once worn by Audrey Hepburn, the fashion certainly didn't disappoint on Sunday. And while we were totally loving all the beautiful ballgowns and chic suits, there was plenty of beauty looks that also caught our attention.

Now, ET's breaking down all the best hair and makeup looks from the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

Lady Gaga

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The A Star Is Born actress' beauty look was "all about being soft, fresh and young," her makeup artist, Sarah Nicole Tanno, shared via Instagram, as a way to avoid distraction from Gaga's special night. The look was created using Marc Jacobs beauty products, including primer, Shameless Foundation, Accomplice Concealer, Accomplice Powder in Muse, Airblush in Lush & Libido on her cheeks and Le Marc lip creme in Slow Burn on her lips. For Gaga's "simple and classic" eyes, Tanno used the Steel(etto) palette, Fineliner, Velvet lash primer and Velvet Noir mascara.

Gemma Chan

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The Crazy Rich Asians star's winged graphic eyeliner with light lilac eyeshadow combo -- created by MUA Monika Blunder using Clé de Peau Beauté products -- perfectly complemented her bright pink Valentino gown. She completed the pretty look with a light pink lip, subtle blush and her hair effortlessly pulled back into a low bun.

Lucy Boynton

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The actress has been slaying carpet after carpet, and Sunday's outing was no exception. Rami Malek's girlfriend sported a modern take on Old Hollywood glam -- wowing in pink eyeshadow and a matching lip shade from Chantecaille with sultry lashes. MUA Jo Baker created the glam look using High Society Rose Tones "I wanted her to look timelessly beautiful, like a 2019 Grace Kelly," Baker explained via Instagram. "I had to make sure the color I added was dreamy and glowy, not overpowering."

Danai Gurira

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Black Panther star looked gorgeous, sporting a colorful smokey eye and flawless foundation created using Black Opal Beauty products by MUA Tym Buacharern. Lashify falsies were used to accentuate the actress' lashes... simply stunning!

Charlize Theron and Emilia Clarke

Getty Images

From Hollywood golden girls to sultry brunettes, these drastic hair transformations certainly turned heads at the 91st annual Academy Awards. Celeb hairstylist Adir Abergel used Virtue and ghd products to give Theron a dark, '70s-inspired bob with a modern twist. Meanwhile, Virtue ambassador Nikola Clarke turned the Game of Thrones star's locks a few shades darker with ColorKick, a major change from the platinum blond 'do she rocks as Khaleesi on the popular HBO series.

For more fabulous looks from the red carpet, click through the slideshow below to see who made ET's Best Dressed List.

