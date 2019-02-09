Kendall Jenner is quite smitten with Ben Simmons.

The 23-year-old model appeared on Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she was grilled about her relationship with the basketball player. During her sit-down interview, the daytime talk show host asked Jenner about her interest in basketball, specifically a player who's on the Philadelphia 76ers.

"Who's that guy that's in the way?" DeGeneres asked, while showing a photo of Jenner courtside at one of Simmons' games.

"I'm not so sure," Jenner coyly replied.

"I'm not either," the host added. "I don't know anything about basketball. Obviously, you're dating this guy who's on this 76ers. Is that what it's called?...I don't know basketball. How long have you been dating him?"

Jenner, nervously laughed before confirming her relationship, answering, "for a bit now," and keeping details to a minimum.

It's no secret that Jenner and Simmons have been dating for a while, as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star frequents his games. However, she's always maintained her boyfriend talk to a minimum, only letting fans see the back-and-forth teasy comments they leave on each other's Instagram posts.

The two were last spotted enjoying a date night on Thursday, as they were photographed leaving the restaurant Cipriani in New York City.

On Friday night, Jenner -- wearing a neon green shirt with green-and-blue printed jeans -- was cheering on her man while sitting courtside at the 76ers' game against the Denver Nuggets at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

It was just a couple weeks ago when Jenner was at the stadium sitting next to Simmons' mom, Julie Simmons, watching the 22-year-old athlete playing.

