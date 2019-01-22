Kendall Jenner is supporting her rumored boyfriend!

On Monday, the 23-year-old model was spotted at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where her rumored beau, Ben Simmons, took the court with the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons' team went on to beat the Houston Rockets 121 to 93, with the 22-year-old athlete netting nine points and six assists.

At the game, Jenner looked on in interest while wearing a green pullover and gold hoops, and sitting courtside next to Simmons' mom, Julie Simmons, who wore a white collared shirt and bright pink lipstick.

It seems Simmons' mother and rumored girlfriend are the athlete's lucky charms! The duo also sat courtside at a Nov. 30 game against the Washington Wizards, where the 76ers won 123 to 98 and Simmons tallied 13 points and 10 assists.

Jenner and Simmons have been linked since May 2018, and have appeared on-and-off-again ever since. After being spotted partaking in some PDA and on vacation together, Simmons made his affections known in a flirty comment on Jenner's Instagram.

In between the Simmons rumors, though, Jenner was seen kissing and hanging out with Anwar Hadid. Back in September, a source told ET that Jenner and Hadid, 19, were "nothing serious."

"Anwar and Kendall are just having fun for now," the source said. "Both of them recently got out of relationships, and don't want anything too serious."

