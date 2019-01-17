Kendall Jenner is once again opening up about her insecurities.

Almost two weeks after the 23-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star announced her new Proactiv campaign, Jenner is getting candid about her struggle with acne and how "debilitating" it is for her.

"While there are much bigger problems happening in the world, suffering from acne for me was debilitating," the model wrote on Instagram on Thursday. "It’s something that I’ve dealt with since I was a young teen and has caused me to feel anxious, helpless and insecure. As humans, I don’t think we share our insecurities enough because we live in a time where being 'perfect' is the standard. We curate our life online and pick the pretty moments to post."

"I’d like to show a younger generation that not everything is perfect," she continued. "Being insecure about my acne gave me thick skin but I wouldn’t ever wish that feeling upon anyone so after trying countless options, I found something that has been helpful in maintaining clear skin for me."

Jenner concluded that, while it's "been a long journey," she's "excited for where my skin is now" and "didn’t think I’d see the day where I would feel confident posting a makeup free picture."

She also took to Instagram Stories to share two photos of her acne. "#10yearchallenge I was 13 and ran home crying every day because people would stare at my skin," she wrote on her throwback pics.

Instagram Story

She then shared a makeup-free and flawless-looking pic of her soft and acne-free face now. "Yesterday on film. Zero makeup," she wrote.

Instagram Story

Kendall's posts comes after her new deal was announced on Jan. 6.

Prior to the news, Kris Jenner had teased her daughter's announcement, tweeting, "I’m so proud of my darling @KendallJenner for being so brave and vulnerable. Seeing you share her most raw story in order to make a positive impact for so many people and help foster a positive dialogue is a testament to the incredible woman you’ve become."

When she finally announced that she is the new face of Proactiv, Kendall received a ton of backlash from people who thought what Kris referred to was something more serious than acne.

Hear more about the negative feedback in the video above.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kendall Jenner Reveals Her New Proactiv Skin-Care Deal Just in Time for the Golden Globes

Kendall Jenner's $63 Neon Green Top Will Lighten Your Holiday Blues

Kendall Jenner Braves the Snow in a Racy String Bikini

Related Gallery