Kris Jenner promised that her daughter, Kendall Jenner, would have a big announcement coming soon that would "make a positive impact for so many people" and now the news is here... Kendall Jenner is the new face of Proactiv!

I’m so proud of my darling @KendallJenner for being so brave and vulnerable. Seeing you share her most raw story in order to make a positive impact for so many people and help foster a positive dialogue is a testament to the incredible woman you’ve become. pic.twitter.com/rJUXdN2Wmq — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) January 5, 2019

The supermodel and reality TV star announced that she's the new spokesperson of the skin-care brand exactly one year after walking the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes, where a few social media shamers called her out for not being able to cover up her acne breakout.

“A lot of people have seen me struggling with acne mostly through paparazzi photos or the Golden Globes,” she told People. “I had exhausted all other options and [decided to] try Proactiv. It really worked for me. I feel great on the inside and out.”

Instead of listening to the haters, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star decided to stay positive and spread encouraging words to her fans.

“Never let that sh*t stop you!” she tweeted last year after a fan praised her for “showing up and strutting her acne.”

never let that shit stop you! 😎✨ https://t.co/uXlqwJxTPf — Kendall (@KendallJenner) January 8, 2018

This appears to be the same energy Jenner is bringing into 2019 because now she says she's ready to speak out and help other people who struggle with clear skin.

"When I was 14, I couldn't reach as many people that I can now that I'm 22. Now that I have this whole thing behind me, I can speak to so many people and be like, 'I can help you and it's OK,'" she shared in a teaser Instagram video.

"I experience it. I'm very normal. I understand you. I can connect with you," she added.

Following the reveal, Proactiv welcomed Jenner to the family in a sweet tweet.

Kendall Jenner now joins celebs like Katy Perry, Jessica Simpson and Jennifer Love Hewitt who've also been faces of the brand.

