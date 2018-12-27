Kendall Jenner knows how to command attention!

The 23-year-old model and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star left her on-again, off-again flame Ben Simmons drooling after posting a stunning photo of herself. On Wednesday night, Jenner shared a black-and-white portrait from her family's extravagant Christmas party. The sultry snap received a slew of comments from celebs and pals, like Vanessa Hudgens, Hailey Baldwin and Jen Atkin -- but there was one note that definitely caught fans' attention.

While they have yet to confirm their relationship, the 22-year-old NBA star left a flirty comment on Jenner's pic, posting two drooling face emojis.

INstagram

Jenner and the Philadelphia 76ers player were first linked earlier this summer, with the two frequently spotted canoodling and going on vacation together.

However, in September, her romance with Simmons appeared to be dying down after she was seen with Anwar Hadid, months after they were snapped locking lips.

A source told ET at the time that the reality star and Anwar were "nothing serious." "Anwar and Kendall are just having fun for now," the source said. "Both of them recently got out of relationships, and don't want anything too serious."

Meanwhile, just last month, Jenner attended Simmons' basketball game against her sister Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson's team. At the game, Jenner jokingly booed Thompson.

Her sister's beau didn't seem to be too upset by Jenner calling him out, as the two were seen hugging it out later in the game, while Khloe commented on the situation on Twitter.

"Look at my baby heckler 👀📢 I’m dying at Kenny trying to heckle on the low low! #ItDidntWork," Khloe tweeted, writing in another tweet, "My sister was watching HER man Play against my man… So of course she’s going to heckle the opposing team."

For more on Simmons and Jenner, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kendall Jenner Named Highest-Paid Model of 2018

Kendall Jenner Reveals the Identity of Her Secret Admirer

Kendall Jenner Rocks Risque Look at British Fashion Awards

Related Gallery