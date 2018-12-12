Kendall Jenner has two not-so-secret admirers!

After the 23-year-old model took to her Instagram Story on Monday to share a love letter that she received from an unknown source -- thanks to her marking out the signature -- she reversed course on Tuesday and revealed the letter writers once and for all. It turns out the sweet note was penned by renowned photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot, who are oftentimes known professionally as Mert & Marcus.

"Nice try," Jenner wrote over a pic a the letter that showed the "M + M" signature. "My secret admirer's actually @mertalas & @macpiggott."

Even though it wasn't from a love interest, the letter's sentiment is still incredibly sweet.

"Dear Kendall, We may be miles apart but my love for you grows stronger & stronger by the minute," the letter reads. "My innermost feeling is of pure love for you. I will love you until death separates us. Right now this separation is killing me, but in my heart I know that nothing would come close to separating us. We are united into one forever, body & soul and I want you to know that I love you from the deepest part of my heart."

Prior to the reveal that Alas and Piggot were behind the note, fans couldn't stop speculating as to who penned the sweet message! A lot of social media users pointed to Harry Styles as the likely source, comparing the handwriting to a note he posted to Instagram last year. The pair briefly dated in 2013 and have sparked reconciliation rumors twice, most recently in 2016.

While some fans were all in on the Styles theory, others actually pointed out inconsistencies in the writing.

I just spent the past 15 minutes comparing Kendall’s love letter to Harrys handwriting and IT DOESNT MATCH BUT IM TRYING SO HARD TO MAKE IT ADD UP pic.twitter.com/jbmBLhQdoU — release baby honey (@capricornmmith) December 11, 2018

harry's letter to a fan vs the letter to kendall now everyone shut up it's not the same writing pic.twitter.com/0iNqR74D9i — olivia 🌄 (@embroideryharry) December 11, 2018

Other possible suspects included rumored exes Cara Delevingne and Tyler, the Creator. As of late, Jenner has been linked to Ben Simmons. The two did spark split rumors after she was spotted kissing Anwar Hadid, the brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid, in June. Jenner and Hadid also cuddled up at a carnival in September.

