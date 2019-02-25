And after the party is the after party!

Following Sunday's 91st Annual Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre, celebrities made their way to various soirées in Los Angeles. The Vanity Fair post-Oscars bash is one of the most star-studded every awards season, and this year was no exception.

Stars like Kendall Jenner, Miley Cyrus and Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned heads on the red carpet, but inside the party, some of the night's biggest winners and guests stepped inside the Vanity Fair Oscar night portrait studio. They were photographed by Mark Seliger, and some of the breathtaking pics were shared on the magazine's official Instagram page late Sunday and early Monday.

Lady Gaga, who won Best Original Song for "Shallow" from A Star Is Born, proudly posed with her Oscar. She was still rocking the beautiful black Brandon Maxwell gown she wore while performing the song live with co-star Bradley Cooper, along with the iconic Tiffany Diamond from Tiffany & Co. on her neck that featured a yellow diamond once worn by Audrey Hepburn.

Spike Lee, who won his first-ever Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for BlacKkKlansman, also posed with his shiny statuette, looking happier than ever in his purple suit created by Ozwald Boateng and matching glasses.

For the portrait session, Best Actress winner Olivia Colman switched out of the custom emerald green Prada gown she wore on the Oscars red carpet for an elegant cream-colored number from Stella McCartney. The Favourite star held onto her Oscar, gazing out the window for a stunning profile shot.

See more portraits below, featuring stars like Selma Blair, Jon Hamm and Sofia Vergara:

RELATED CONTENT:

2019 Oscars: Best Dressed

Lady Gaga Is Breathtaking in Black Gown, Gloves and 141-Year Old Diamond at the 2019 Oscars

Kendall Jenner Rocks Most Daring Look Yet at Oscars After-Party -- See the Sexy Style!

Related Gallery