Oscars 2019: Inside the Most Exclusive After-Parties

The night was far from over when Julia Roberts concluded the 2019 Oscars telecast on Sunday night. Following Hollywood's biggest night, stars went all out for the after-parties.

From major PDA between some of Hollywood's biggest couples to a certain Best Actor winner spraying a room with champagne, the stars certainly let their hair down following the 91st annual award show. Read on to see what else went down after the cameras stopped rolling.

Governors Ball in the Ray Dolby Ballroom at the Hollywood and Highland Center:

This party was relatively low-key, but lots of celebrities showed up to celebrate.

Oscar winner Spike Lee was spotted hanging out at the front of the party with a large group of people and appeared to be having fun, just after he shaded Green Book for its Best Picture win.

Best Supporting Actor winner Mahershala Ali was bombarded by photographers as he entered the soiree, while it took four security guards coordinating on headsets to help Barbra Streisand exit the party.

Laura Dern nursed a bottle of water while hanging out by the bar with a female friend and actress Jennifer Lewis -- wearing flip flops -- opted for a glass of red wine.

Maria Menounos was spotted jokingly calling out Trevor Noah for stepping on her dress. He took the ribbing in good fun and returned to a chat with a couple after sharing a laugh with the TV host.

Despite falling off the Oscars stage after his big win, Rami Malek seemed in good spirits as he entered the engraving room. The Bohemian Rhapsody star wasn't showing any signs of injury while his name was being added to his statue, instead popping champagne that showered photographers and all others in the room.

Also in the engraving room, Lady Gaga and "Shallow" co-writer Mark Ronson posed for snaps as the actress-singer remained emotional and teary-eyed. She stayed at the party no more than 15 minutes.

27th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars After-Party at West Hollywood Park:

The annual event got going quickly when host Elton John took the stage with Taron Egerton, who's set to play John in the upcoming flick Rocketman, to sing "Tiny Dancer" together. Egerton was even sporting John's pink glasses for a bit, before John reclaimed them and began playing the piano.

John's husband, David Furnish, told the crowd that they had raised more than $6.3 million for the Elton John AIDs Foundation, with $380,000 of that impressive figure coming from the winning bid for John's autographed piano.

The Killers took the stage next, opening their set with "Human," before John joined them onstage to sing "Daniel." During the band's performance, actor Eric McCormack was spotted dancing with his wife, Janet Holden. The Killers' "All The Things I've Done" was a big hit with the crowd, with Egerton singing the tune softly into girlfriend Emily Thomas' ear and former Scandal actress Bellamy Young dancing to the song.

Singing into his girlfriend's ear was hardly Egerton's only romantic moment of the night. The Robin Hood actor was seen escorting Thomas around the party with his hand on her lower back, ordering drinks with her at the bar -- they were both sipping on Peroni beer -- and sharing a quiet, whisper-filled moment with her at the back of the bar, which ended with Thomas offering Egerton a sweet smile. At one point, Thomas rested her head on Egerton's shoulder as he typed something on his phone.

Twilight star Nikki Reed was seen stumbling at the soiree as she attempted to snap a photo, but husband Ian Somerhalder was there to steady her and help with her dress.

Olympian Gus Kenworthy was seen speaking with his boyfriend, Matthew Wilkas, while Shane West was spotted chatting up a mystery woman.

Paris Hilton seemed to have a good time while flying solo at the party! She danced to Cardi B's "I Like It" and was spotted taking selfies and laughing with a large group.

Vanity Fair Oscar Party between the Wallis Annenberg Center and Beverly Hills City Hall:

Jon Hamm joked to ET's Keltie Knight that the only reason he attended the bash was for the In-and-Out burgers, while James Corden confirmed that the party features a lot of standing around and eating.

Stars including Topher Grace, Jeff Goldblum, Kelsey Grammer, Kacey Musgraves, Tiffany Haddish, Gayle King, Julianne Hough and Billy Baldwin gushed to ET about Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's chemistry during their performance of "Shallow" at the Oscars, with many noting that it was "beautiful" and "intimate."

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend shared a laugh on the red carpet. The pics of the happy-go-lucky Teigen were taken before the model quipped that "booze is poison" and revealed she felt "like absolute s**t" the day after the party on Twitter.

Caitlyn Jenner and rumored girlfriend Sophia Hutchins looked cozy posing together on the red carpet, while Caitlyn's daughter, Kendall Jenner, wowed in a sexy black dress.

Two of the Jonas Brothers enjoyed the night out with their ladies, with newlyweds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra glowing on the carpet and engaged pair Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner grinning for the cameras.

Miley Cyrus was spotted gazing lovingly into husband Liam Hemsworth's eyes, while Jessica Alba did the same with her husband, Cash Warren.

Vanessa Hudgens and boyfriend Austin Butler couldn't keep their hands off of each other on the carpet, while newlyweds Darren Criss and Mia Swier looked more in love than ever.

James McAvoy showed off his autographed shirt, which featured signatures from stars including Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Frances McDormand and Michael B. Jordan.

An epic family moment came when Evan Ross posed with his wife, Ashlee Simpson, sister Tracee Ellis Ross and mom Diana Ross.

Selma Blair stunned in a pale pink, blue and black gown as she posed with a cane during her first public outing since revealing her MS diagnosis.

Melissa McCarthy and husband Ben Falcone were the ultimate photobombing pair in matching tracksuits.

Madonna and Guy Oseary's Bash at His Coldwater Canyon Home:

The pop icon and her longtime manager's highly secretive bash, which features a strict social media ban, was exclusively photographed by Time this year. Fans got a peek behind the curtain with snaps of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher as well as Lady Gaga burying the hatchet with Madonna.

Additional reporting by Whitney Wallace and Brendon Geoffrion.

Here's more of what you may have missed on Oscars Sunday:

