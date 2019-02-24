Rami Malek is taking home an Oscar statue, and possibly a few bruises.

The Bohemian Rhapsody star earned the award for Best Actor at the 91st Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, where he took the stage and delivered an adorable acceptance speech and thanked his co-star and real-life girlfriend, Lucy Boynton, and it was a perfect, flawless moment.

To return balance to the universe, karma couldn't let him get away unscathed and the 37-year-old star tumbled off the stage and into the audience seating area at the conclusion of the ceremony.

Malek did his best to keep his shiny new hardware from getting damaged as he stumbled off stage. He held on to the Oscar as he fell in front of others seated near the front of the theater.

Malek -- who took home the night's top acting prize for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody -- was treated by paramedics after the fall, and seemingly examined for any possible injuries.

However, despite the tumble, Malek didn't appear to be too banged up at the Governor's Ball shortly after the ceremony. The star was spotted celebrating his big win by popping bottles of champagne at the black tie event, and there was no outward sign of injury.

While the fall was mildly embarrassing, it's unlikely anyone will remember the misstep when looking back at the star's emotional acceptance speech.

"Oh my god, my mom is in here somewhere. Oh, I love you, lady!" he exclaimed while holding his gleaming trophy. "You know, my dad didn't get to see me do any of this, but I think he's looking down on me right now. This is a monumental moment."

After thanking the film's producers and Queen -- and notably not mentioning the film's controversial ex-director Bryan Singer -- he adorably thanked his ladylove.

"Lucy Boynton, you're the heart of this film. You are beyond immensely talented. You have captured my heart. Thank you so much," Malek said.

For more on Bohemian Rhapsody's big night at this year's Oscars, check out the video below.

