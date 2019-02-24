Dick Cheney, a goombah chauffer, two rock gods and Vincent van Gogh walk into the Oscars.

In the end, Rami Malek was named Best Actor at Sunday's Academy Awards, capping off a season of accolades for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody. As soon as his name was announced, Malek planted not one, not two but three passionate kisses onto his co-star and girlfriend, Lucy Boynton.

"Oh my god. My mom is in here somewhere. Oh, I love you, lady!" he exclaimed when he'd finally taken the stage. "My family, thank you for all of this. You know, my dad didn't get to see me do any of this, but I think he's looking down on me right now. This is a monumental moment."

"I think about what it would have been like to tell little bubba Rami that one day this might happen to him, and I think his curly-haired little mind would be blown," he continued. "We made a film about a gay man, an immigrant, who lived his life just unapologetically himself. The fact that I'm celebrating him and this story with you tonight is proof that we're longing for stories like this. I am the son of immigrants from Egypt, a first-generation American, and part of my story is being written right now. And I could not be more grateful."

In addition to thanking the members of Queen for allowing him to be "the tiniest part" of their "phenomenal, extraordinary legacy," Malek gushed about his Bohemian Rhapsody cast and gave special accolades to his love. "Lucy Boynton, you're the heart of this film. You are beyond immensely talented," he said. "You have captured my heart."

The award was presented to Malek by last year's winner in this category, Gary Oldman, and last year's Best Supporting Actress, Allison Janney. This year's nominees also included Christian Bale (Vice), Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born), Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate) and Viggo Mortensen (Green Book).

The newly-minted Oscar winner previously took home his first BAFTA Award, first Golden Globe and first Screen Actors Guild Award. "I am over the moon about all of this," Malek told ET at the SAG Awards. "I get to celebrate this, not only on behalf of Queen and Freddie but everyone who has a wish and a desire to fulfill their dreams."

Malek's awards season has not been without controversy, however, as Bohemian Rhapsody has faced backlash in the wake of director Bryan Singer's firing and subsequent allegations of sexual misconduct. (Singer has denied all accusations.) "My situation with Bryan, it was not pleasant, not at all," the actor said. "My heart goes out to anyone who has to live through anything like what I've heard and what is out there."

