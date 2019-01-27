Rami Malek has been getting a lot of love this awards season for his performance in Bohemian Rhapsody, but the actor got some real affection from his girlfriend and co-star, Lucy Boynton, at the SAG Awards on Sunday night.

After Malek was announced as the winner for Best Actor, the 37-year-old star stood up at his table, where he was sitting next to Boynton, 25, and the pair shared a celebratory peck and a heartfelt hug before he took to the stage.

The Mr. Robot star beat out Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper, Viggo Mortensen and John David Washington for the coveted trophy, and when he addressed the audience to deliver his acceptance speech, his first point of order was to show respect to his fellow nominees.

"This just seems extraordinary to me when I look at those actors I am nominated with, truly. I just never in my wildest dreams thought I could be in a category with these men, and I am so proud to be one of your peers," Malek shared. "It's an honor and I'm taken aback by it."

The actor also dedicated the award to the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, whom Malek portrays in the acclaimed biopic.

"I thank Queen and Freddie Mercury," Malek declared. "I get some power from him that is about stepping up and living your best life and being exactly who you want to be and accomplishing everything you so desire. I feel that, and he allows us all to feel that. So this is again for him."

Malek is indeed living his best life right now. Apart from his big win on Sunday -- which was preceded by the announcement of his nomination for an Oscar earlier this week and his Golden Globe win earlier this month -- he's also enjoying spending some low-key romantic time with his lady love.

Malek and Boynton sparked a romance on the set of Bohemian Rhapsody, in which Boynton stars as Mary Austin, Mercury's one-time fiancee and life-long best friend and confidant.

While the pair have confirmed their romance, they've mostly kept their relationship out of the public eye, and even walked the SAG Awards' silver carpet separately.

