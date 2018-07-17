Watch Rami Malek Transform Into Freddie Mercury in New 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Trailer

Rami Malek is embracing the role of an icon.

The Mr. Robot star plays the late Queen frontman, Freddie Mercury, in Bohemian Rhapsody, a new biopic about the band's early rise to stardom. While we already got our first peek at Malek's uncanny resemblance to the legendary singer, a new trailer released on Tuesday goes even deeper into what fans can expect when the film hits theaters on Nov. 2. Watch above.

In early 2017, Malek confirmed to ET that he would be starring in the project and that he would even be laying down vocals.

"I will sing a little bit," he teased. "Why not?"

Malek revealed at the time that he was "stoked" to be a part of the story. Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor are producing the film's music.

"It's one of the most iconic bands ever and just to be a part of that," Malek mused, "huge."

For more on the project's long road to the big screen -- and what Mercury himself told ET about stardom back in 1982 -- watch below.

