It was all in the details for Bohemian Rhapsody costume designer Julian Day.

Day, who transformed Rami Malek into the late Queen frontman, Freddie Mercury, by recreating his iconic outfits, reflects back on the challenge of getting the clothes and accessories exactly right to depict the famous 1985 Live Aid performance, a dynamic scene that closes the Oscar-nominated film.

Because the performance is so "well-documented," Day paid immense attention to the details of the outfit -- down to the number of studs on Mercury's belt to even having Adidas reproduce a shoe style from the '80s.

Courtesy of 20th Century Fox

"When you start looking at the minutiae of it, it all becomes, not more complicated, but more complex like the studded belt that Freddie wears," Day explains in a clip. "There's two different sets of studs on the belt or the vest. We had to go to America to find the Wrangler jeans that Freddie wore and we got Adidas to reproduce the boxing boots that he wore, so we've been as authentic as possible."

"For Brian, we obviously found the exact jeans that he wore and again he wore the Adidas boxing boots," Day continued about dressing Gwilym Lee, who played guitarist Brian May. "We reproduced the shirt he wore. So it was fun, but challenging at times."

ET's Keltie Knight spoke with Malek on his life-changing role at the Golden Globes, where he took home the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama.

"He means so much to so many people. Queen means so much to so many people," Malek said. "Their music is timeless. He is forever. He is one of the most authentic, audacious, bold human beings ever to grace this earth. And he still manages to make people feel like they can be exactly who they want to be. He's made me feel that way."

