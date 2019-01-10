'Bohemian Rhapsody,' the Sing-Along, Headed to Theaters

What’s better than catching Bohemian Rhapsody in theaters? Singing along to every single word!



20th Century Fox just revealed that a special version of the film, which is designed to encourage audience participation, is headed to 750 theaters in North America starting on Friday, according to Variety.



As part of promotions for the new version, a teaser trailer has been released showcasing what this experience will be like. As you might expect, the film’s musical finale had lots of people singing, waving their hands, and crying their eyes out.



"I was in tears for part of it," one attendee confessed afterward. "It was brilliant."



The songs include the title track, “We Will Rock You,” “We Are the Champions,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” and “Another One Bites the Dust.”



“We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to see this outstanding Golden Globe-winning film featuring Rami Malek’s amazing Golden Globe-winning performance in theaters all over the U.S. and Canada in both its original form and in a never-before-experienced ‘sing-along’ version,” Fox president of domestic distribution Chris Aronson said in a statement.

After claiming his prize on Sunday, Malek spoke with ET about the experience of befriending Brian May and Roger Taylor, two of the original members of the band, while making the film.



"It is unreal for me," the 37-year-old said. "When I first met them, I have met a lot of actors, and there are a few actors that really throw me, where it's difficult to open my mouth around. For the most part, I can hold my own, but those two guys, it was so daunting talking to them at first. And to think that now we have this casual relationship, it is beyond anything I ever thought could happen."



"Thank you to Queen," he continued. "Thank you to Freddie Mercury. I am forever in their debt."



Get more news on Malek in the clip below.



