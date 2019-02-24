Miley Cyrus hit the carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Sunday night, alongside hubby Liam Hemsworth, and the "Malibu" singer stunned, as usual, in a skin-baring ensemble that stole the spotlight.

Cyrus looked like a vision in black sequins in a sultry Saint Laurent gown, which featured a plunging neckline that showed quite a bit of skin, and a thigh-high slit that showed off her impressively toned legs.

The gorgeous couple stopped to talk with ET's Keltie Knight outside the star-studded after-party, and Cyrus dished on the challenges of making such a regal, dramatic dress work for a black-tie affair like the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

"I'm completely taped in every place, pretty much my entire body," the 26-year-old songstress explained. "I pretty much just roll around in tape and then slide on my dress and hope things stick into one place."

Cyrus paired the gorgeous dress with some black, strappy heels and gorgeous silver and emerald Bulgari jewelry that made her stunning look shine even brighter.

"I want to make sure this can make it on television," Cyrus added. "If I'm not taped, it won't."

Cyrus and Hemsworth hit up the celeb-filled after party one night after stepping out together at the Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscar Awards dinner at The Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills, where they looked more in love than ever. The pair simply cannot look less than amazing.

