It's a date night for the newlyweds!

On Saturday night, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth stepped out to attend the Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscar Awards dinner at The Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills and they looked more in love than ever!

Wearing a tweed outfit, including gaucho pants and Chanel accessories, Cyrus looked chic next to a dapper Hemsworth, who wore an all-black look.

Cyrus, 26, documented their fun night on Instagram with cute shots of the pair, who tied the knot back in December.

In one candid pic, 29-year-old Hemsworth is hilariously dancing behind Cyrus with a goofy look on his face while the former Hannah Montana star displays her best sexy gaze for the camera. "HOME," she captioned the shot. Cyrus joins in on the dancing in a second pic, where she dubs Hemsworth her "HUBS."

Cyrus also shared posed shots of the pair looking glamorous on the red carpet and while seated at dinner. "My 2 favorites in 1 picture. @chanelofficial & @liamhemsworth," she captioned one pic.

Their date night comes just days after Cyrus opened up about married life for the March issue of Vanity Fair. In a personal essay that ran alongside the interview, Cyrus confessed that she's "not sure" that she and Hemsworth would've gotten hitched if they hadn't lost their Malibu home in the Woolsey fire last November.

"I’m not sure without losing Malibu, we would’ve been ready to take this step or ever gotten married, who can say?" she wrote. "But the timing felt right and I go with my heart. No one is promised the next day, or the next, so I try to be 'in the now' as much as possible."

“When you experience what we experienced together with someone, it is like glue," she further explained in the interview. "You’re the only two people in the world who can understand.”

"We really are stronger together," she added.

Watch the video below for more on the power couple:

RELATED CONTENT:

Miley Cyrus' Biggest Revelations -- Liam Hemsworth, Sexuality and Hannah Montana

Miley Cyrus Is 'Not Sure' She Would've Married Liam Hemsworth Had They Not Lost Their Home

Miley Cyrus Pretends to Smoke Her Bouquet in New Wedding Pics

Related Gallery