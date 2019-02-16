Miley Cyrus can't be tamed!

The 26-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday to share even more photos from her December wedding to Liam Hemsworth. Among the playful pics were some of Cyrus goofing off with her bouquet, including one in which she pretends to smoke it.

The former Disney star recently revealed that she started smoking marijuana again, thanks to her mom, Tish Cyrus. "My mom is gonna kill me, but yeah, my mom smokes a lot of weed, " Cyrus told Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM channel, Radio Andy, in December. "No, she probably won't care. She's gonna be like, 'Well, I've been wanting to do a weed company, so you've got me started. I'll get you in, don't worry.'"

Cyrus and Hemsworth have slowly been sharing more about their surprise wedding in December. During an interview on the Today show earlier this week, the Hunger Games star revealed that he almost didn't get the part that introduced him to Cyrus, in 2010's The Last Song.

"It's sort of weird how it all comes together, and then 10 years later I'm here, married," Hemsworth, who was promoting his new movie, Isn't It Romantic, marveled.

"We just try to keep as much of [our relationship] private as we can," he added. "I feel really happy and really fortunate to be with such a great person."

