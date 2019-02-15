Fate stepped in big time for Liam Hemsworth.

During a recent sitdown with the Today show's Willie Geist, Hemsworth opened up about meeting Miley Cyrus on the set of their 2010 film, The Last Song, sharing that he only got the part after things didn't work out with the producers' first choice.

"That was the first job I got [in the U.S.], and it was literally right at the end of my three-month visa. They cast another kid, and it didn't work out with him," Hemsworth recalled.

"My agent calls me like, whispering, like, 'You've got to go to Disney right now. It's not working out with the other guy. You've got to go in and read with Miley again.' I come in and everyone starts clapping like, 'We should have gone with you first!'" he continued with a laugh. "'Good, thanks. Great.'"

That other actor, as it turns out, was Rafi Gavron, who plays Lady Gaga's character's manager in A Star Is Born. The rest is history for Hemsworth and Cyrus, however, who turned their on-screen romance into a real-life one. They tied the knot in December.

"It's sort of weird how it all comes together, and then 10 years later I'm here, married," Hemsworth, who was promoting his new movie, Isn't It Romantic, marveled.

"We just try to keep as much of [our relationship] private as we can," he added. "I feel really happy and really fortunate to be with such a great person."

Cyrus recently shared new photos from her and Hemsworth's wedding in honor of Valentine's Day on Thursday.

"My Valentine every single day ❤️ @liamhemsworth," she first wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the two snuggled up.

"Thank you for always bending down to hug me ... I promise I will always meet you in the middle on my tippiest toes! I love you Valentine! @liamhemsworth," she captioned a second snap of the two hugging.

A source told ET last December that Cyrus and Hemsworth wanted their wedding to be an intimate, family affair.

“Marriage has become such a topic of conversation in their relationship. Everyone is always asking them when and now its real, they did it! The gathering was small and intimate and rather spontaneous,” the source explained. “They did some quick pre-planning before the holiday and decided that they didn’t want a big elaborate wedding. They truly wanted to keep it a secret.”

“They just wanted the people most important in their lives present. It was so touching," the source added. "They decided to do it at their home in Tennessee as they have talked about in the past."

See more in the video below.

