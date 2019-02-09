Liam Hemsworth is the ultimate husband!

TheIsn't It Romantic leading man did not hold back when praising – and flirting with – his wife, Miley Cyrus, after she posted a fabulous Instagram post on Saturday. The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer shared a photo of herself at the MusiCares Person of the Year event from Friday night, where she's flipping her hair and striking a pose in a black mini dress.

Hemsworth was a total fan of the sexy pic, leaving a teasy comment behind. "Good god," the 29-year-old newlywed wrote on his lady love's photo, adding a hands raised emoji.

Hemworth wasn't the only celeb who took notice of Cyrus' snazzy snap. Rita Ora wrote, "Your [sic] a bad assssss" and left three fire emojis. Zoe Kravitz also commented, "Gawt damn."

Hemworth and Cyrus can't get enough of married life. On Friday, the actor stopped by Live With Kelly and Ryan to promote his latest film, and when his recent nuptials to the pop star came up, he revealed that Cyrus took his last name.

"Miley Ray Hemsworth now, actually," he shared, adding that it was entirely the former Hannah Montana star's idea to legally take on the Hemsworth name. "She will still be obviously known as Miley Cyrus, but she took my name, which is great. That was honestly one of the best things about it. I didn't ask her to take my name, but she was like, 'No, of course I'm taking your name.'"

ET also spoke with Hemsworth last month, where he expressed how great married life was.

"It's the best. It's the best," he gushed. Hear more in the video below.

