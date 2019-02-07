Liam Hemsworth knows he did good when it comes to his wife Miley Cyrus' stunning engagement ring.

The 29-year-old actor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, when Fallon asked him about his and Cyrus' first official public appearance as a married couple at the 16th Annual G'Day USA Gala late last month. Fallon brought up the cute moment when Hemsworth gave a shout out to Cyrus onstage while accepting the excellence in film award, and pulled up a screenshot of Cyrus' ring that dazzled viewers thanks to its sparkle.

"What kind of rock did you get her? Holy moly," Fallon marveled.

Clearly, Hemsworth was proud of himself.

"There's a few different rocks on there, not to brag, but there's a couple different ones," he replied. "I thought it was CGI when I first saw that. I was convinced that it was CGI because it did a full-on bling."

When Fallon joked that maybe it meant Cyrus had "magical powers," the Australian actor cracked, "She does. She's brainwashed me."

ET spoke to Hemsworth at the G'Day USA Gala, where he gushed about married life. The couple tied the knot on Dec. 23, with only a handful of close family and friends witnessing their ceremony.

"It's the best. It's the best," Hemsworth shared. "I feel so lucky to be with someone like her. It's great. Very lucky."

