Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus looked more in love than ever at their first public appearance together since tying the knot late last month.

Cyrus supported Hemsworth at the 16th Annual G'Day USA Gala in Culver City, Calif., on Saturday, where he was honored with the excellence in film award. During Hemsworth's acceptance speech, he thanked Cyrus, referring to her as his wife.

“Thank you to my beautiful wife,” Hemsworth said onstage, as the audience loudly cheered.

“You are a sweet, sweet angel," he continued. "You’re great, you’re great."

When Cyrus playfully gestured for him to say more nice things about her from her seat in the audience, he joked, “I’ll tell you later.”

Cyrus Instagrammed about their outing on Saturday night, writing, "Date night ❤ OUT and ready to party with the MR."

She also shared a sexy shot of her plunging black dress.

Though 29-year-old Hemsworth and 26-year-old Cyrus didn't walk the red carpet together, they did pose for a cute photo inside the venue.

The couple married on Dec. 23, 2018. A source later told ET that the wedding was "intimate" and extremely private.

“The gathering was small and intimate and rather spontaneous,” the source said. “They did some quick pre-planning before the holiday and decided that they didn’t want a big elaborate wedding. They truly wanted to keep it a secret.”

“They just wanted the people most important in their lives present. It was so touching," the source added. "They decided to do it at their home in Tennessee as they have talked about in the past."

