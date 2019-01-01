From the Cyrus clan to the Hemsworth family... Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are spending this holiday season surrounded by loved ones.

The newlyweds, who announced less than a week ago that they tied the knot in a secret wedding on Dec. 23, spent New Year's Eve with Hemsworth's family. Cyrus and Chris Hemsworth's wife, Elsa Pataky, shared photos from the holiday on Instagram.

"Happy 2019👏feliz año 2019. @chrishemsworth. #thegirlsgang 😘," Pataky captioned a series of pics, which showed her New Year's kiss with her husband as well as her and Cyrus having a blast posing it up with their girlfriends in front of a "2019" balloon display.

Cyrus, meanwhile, shared a couple of solo shots in front of the same display, as well as silly snaps of herself enjoying some champagne on a gold-draped couch. "Same Sh*t , New Year," she wrote alongside the post.

"I can try & act cool, but this is me FoReVeR #NewYearsFit #FindYouSomeoneWhoCanDoBoth," the former Disney star captioned a photo of herself in a piñata onesie.

Following their intimate wedding with Cyrus' family, fans have guessed that based on Instagram posts, the blonde beauty and her new hubby headed off to enjoy a honeymoon at a Montana ski resort with Hemsworth's brothers. While everything appeared to come together at the last minute for the couple, it's clear they couldn't be happier.

“Marriage has become such a topic of conversation in their relationship. Everyone is always asking them when and now its real, they did it! The gathering was small and intimate and rather spontaneous,” a source recently told ET of Cyrus and Hemsworth's decision to get married. “They did some quick pre-planning before the holiday and decided that they didn’t want a big elaborate wedding. They truly wanted to keep it a secret.”

“They just wanted the people most important in their lives present. It was so touching," the source added. "They decided to do it at their home in Tennessee as they have talked about in the past."

