Almost a decade later, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth couldn’t be more perfect! The newlywed stars are clearly more smitten than ever, and on Sunday night, Cyrus took to social media in a rare personal post in honor of Hemsworth’s birthday.

“L, HBD to my #1… When we met you were 19, Today, you are 29,” she began. “I thought I could share some of my favorite things about my favorite dude in honor of this very special day.”

The subsequent list crafted by Cyrus seriously has us swooning.

“The way you look at me, the way you look at our dogs… our pigs, our horses, our cats, our fish. The way you look at your family,” she wrote. “Your friends… at strangers… at life… the way you look at the ocean and the way you always take your time."

The romance continued as the 26-year-old “Malibu” singer gushed about The Hunger Games star, adding, “The look on your face when you receive good news and how you look AT the bad news. I love how you always try things your way, but are never too proud to ask for help.”

She even seems to adore the habits that many other spouses wouldn’t be too fond of, noting, “I love your dirty socks on the floor cause that means YOU’RE HOME.”

Cyrus couldn’t help but throw a little shade, writing, “I love going to a random party and remembering basically everyone is fake AF out here and how lucky I am to share a life with someone so REAL." She added, “If the world had more of this type of understanding we wouldn’t be building more walls but bridges.”

The former Disney star also referenced her secret wedding ceremony last month writing, “I love when you shrink my favorite T-shirt in the dryer — because having a boyfriend (oh em gee I almost forgot you’re my friggen husband now) that does laundry is pretty much the best thing ever.”

She concluded by saying to Hemsworth, “Thank you for giving me the happiest days of my life. Yours Truly, M.”

Cyrus also shared a hilarious video of Hemsworth dancing and jamming out as she looked on smiling. She also posted an epic throwback pic with her guy from the set of their Nicholas Sparks romance, The Last Song, which came out on July 13, 2009.

Last month, the couple had a spontaneous, secret wedding with their family and friends. For more from Miley, watch the clip below:

