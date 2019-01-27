Liam Hemsworth feels like the luckiest guy in the world.

It's been a month since the 29-year-old actor married Miley Cyrus, and he is still reeling from their intimate and special wedding day. ET's Keltie Knight spoke with the newlywed at the 16th Annual G'Day USA Gala in Culver City, California, on Saturday, where he opened up about being married to the "We Can't Stop" singer.

"It's the best. It's the best," Hemsworth, who was honored with the excellence in film award at the event, expressed. "I feel so lucky to be with someone like her. It's great. Very lucky."

Hemsworth and Cyrus tied the knot on Dec. 23, with only a handful of close family and friends witnessing their union. The G'Day event marked the husband and wife's first event since their wedding day.

As for how he was feeling about receiving the night's honor, Hemsworth shared that he gets "embarrassed."

"I was just saying, I get embarrassed I get awards for acting because I already feel so privileged to do something that I love so much," he explained. "It's such a great position to be in but I'm very thankful and grateful to receive this award. It's really cool."

During his acceptance speech he thanked Cyrus, referring to her as his wife. “Thank you to my beautiful wife,” Hemsworth said onstage, as the audience loudly cheered.

“You are a sweet, sweet angel," he continued. "You’re great, you’re great."

