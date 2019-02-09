Miley Cyrus has a lot of love for her "fairy godmother," Dolly Parton.

The former Disney Channel star was on hand as the legendary musician was honored as the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year on Friday night, with Cyrus telling ET at the event that it was her pleasure to be there for the "icon."

"She doesn't really let me call her a godmother. She likes fairy godmother much better," the "Malibu" singer told ET's Keltie Knight at the Los Angeles Convention Center, explaining that she and Parton grew close during her guest appearances on Hannah Montana. "[She deserves this honor], No. 1, [because of] her kindness."

"[She's a] legend, the definition of a legend," Cyrus' dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, added.

"I mean, she's Dolly!" the singer's mom, Tish Cyrus, jumped in. "Miley says that she's just an inspiration for everyone. [She's] kind, beautiful, talented, amazing."

Cyrus, 26, has known Parton, 73, for most of her life, and couldn't hide her happiness over being part of the legendary singer's latest accomplishment. "I'm blowing my punchline of my speech tonight, but I'm saying she teaches people not to judge a book by its cover, or its huge boobs and its big hair," Cyrus joked.

"Tonight, I'm doing 'Islands in the Stream' with Shawn Mendes, so I'm excited about that," she said of Parton's 1983 duet with Kenny Rogers. "And everyone will have to watch on Sunday [to see if Mendes and I have another collaboration]."

The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer has a lot to be excited about these days, as she recently tied the knot with her longtime love, Liam Hemsworth.

"I'm good. I'm doing good, better than ever," she gushed, when asked about married life.

"We love the blanket [ET gave Hemsworth as a wedding gift]. My mom was wanting to text you. We love it so much!" Cyrus shared. "My dogs steal it most of the time. Anything comfortable, the dogs steal, but it's ours."

