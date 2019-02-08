Liam Hemsworth Reveals Whether Miley Cyrus Has Taken His Last Name

Miley Ray... Hemsworth?

It's true! Isn't It Romantic star Liam Hemsworth stopped by Live With Kelly and Ryan on Friday morning, and when his recent nuptials to pop superstar Miley Cyrus came up, Liam was quick to correct host Kelly Ripa.

"Miley Ray Hemsworth now, actually," he revealed, adding that it was entirely Miley's idea to legally take on the Hemsworth name. "She will still be obviously known as Miley Cyrus, but she took my name, which is great. That was honestly one of the best things about it. I didn't ask her to take my name, but she was like, 'No, of course I'm taking your name.'"

When asked about referring to the "Younger Now" singer as his "wife," he said it took a couple of weeks for it to sink in.

"It's become a little more normal, but the first couple of weeks it was... I mean, it's only been a month and a half," he said. "But the first couple of weeks was really foreign to me, with 'wife' and 'husband.'"

He added that he even gave her a special name in his smartphone: "I just have her in as 'Wife' in my phone now."

As for the duo's intimate surprise wedding, which took place in late December amongst close friends and family, Liam said they purposefully wanted to keep it small.

"We never wanted to do anything too extravagant or big," he confessed. "We find the whole thing kind of embarrassing. We know how we feel about each other. We just wanted something simple and organic with immediate family."

The 29-year-old actor also elaborated on what the couple went through when they lost their Malibu home to the California wildfires -- all just before the wedding.

"It was a crazy thing to go through," he shared. "I came back on Wednesday night [from filming in Alabama]. We didn't think too much about it, and then on Friday morning, my brother called me and said, 'Hey, get ready. They're going to issue a mandatory evacuation.' So I went to the gas station, filled up my truck, came back to the house and started loading up the animals."

Liam said that the pigs were the most difficult to wrangle, by far.

"We have seven dogs, two pigs, two horses, a couple cats. And the pigs were the hardest thing; they weigh about 300 pounds each," he said. "I had to force them into these crates and they're squealing and screaming. As I'm doing it, the smoke's getting closer and closer. We drove out of there, and it was about 4 a.m. that night we found out we lost the house and the stables. If we had left the animals, they definitely wouldn't have made it."

Personal hardships aside, Miley and Liam are currently basking in the married life, as the actor recently told ET that it's "the best."

"It's the best. It's the best," he said. "I feel so lucky to be with someone like her. It's great. Very lucky."

For more on the newlyweds, watch the video below.

