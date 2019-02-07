When it comes to paying tribute to the incomparable Dolly Parton, it's only logical that the country icon's goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, should be involved.

The "Jolene" songstress is set to be honored at this year's GRAMMY Awards, and among the slew of stellar artists who will be performing as part of the celebration is the 26-year-old "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer, who teased on Thursday that she'll be getting a little help for her portion of the tribute.

Cyrus will be teaming up with Shawn Mendes for their first public collaboration to date, and from what the songstress shared to Instagram, it looks like the pair is planning something truly memorable.

The singer posted a black-and-white snapshot Thursday afternoon, showing herself and Mendes walking arm-in-arm, rocking epic black leather jackets emblazoned with an iconic image of Parton on the back.

"This could be the year for the real thing," Cyrus wrote, quoting lyrics from Parton's 1983 duet with Kenny Rogers, "Islands in the Stream," implying that she and Mendes may be recreating the iconic tune for the tribute.

Mendes later shared a beautiful color version of the same photo, which he captioned with just a heart emoji.

While it was already announced that both Cyrus and Mendes would be performing at this year's GRAMMY Awards, the news of them collaborating for a performance lit up the internet.

Even before Cyrus essentially confirmed their team-up, social media sleuths were already speculating that they were planning something based on the behind-the-scenes photos Cyrus shared from GRAMMY rehearsals, where Mendes' name can be seen written on a piece of equipment behind the pop singer.

Parton was recently named by the Recording Academy as the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year, and will also be honored at the star-studded annual benefit concert on Feb. 8.

The 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards air Sunday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on CBS.

