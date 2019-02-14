Miley Cyrus is feeling the love.

The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer celebrated Valentine's Day by showing her love for husband Liam Hemsworth and gifting fans with new photos from their December wedding. Posting six photos in total on Thursday, Cyrus began by sharing sweet snaps of her and her hubby.

"My Valentine every single day ❤️ @liamhemsworth," she first wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the two snuggled up. "Thank you for always bending down to hug me ... I promise I will always meet you in the middle on my tippiest toes! I love you Valentine! @liamhemsworth," she captioned a second snap of the two hugging.

Her third pic consisted of the two newlyweds smiling as they candidly posed next to their wedding cake. "L❤️VE YOU Valentine @liamhemsworth," she captioned the snap.

For her last three photographs, the new bride shared solo shots of herself in her cream silk Vivienne Westwood wedding dress.

The posts come a day after Cyrus shared a NSFW message to her hubby. The former Disney Channel star hilariously posted a meme to Twitter reading, "When it's Valentine's Day and bae says hi," featuring a throwback photo of herself with her legs spread up in the air.

".@LiamHemsworth love you," she wrote, tagging her hubby as fans both expressed their shock and praised her boldness in the comments.

The pair started dating while filming 2010's The Last Song together, got engaged in 2012 and reconfirmed their engagement in 2016 after a split. Cyrus and the Isn't It Romantic star got married in an intimate ceremony on Dec. 23. After the news of their nuptials made headlines, the two confirmed they tied the knot, posting photos from the special day.

ET caught up with Cyrus when she stepped in for her husband at the Isn't It Romantic Los Angeles premiere earlier this week. Hemsworth was unable to attend due to falling ill, but his wife was happy to represent him.

"Liam's feeling good. He has to, you know, rest up, but he loves this film," Cyrus shared. "He's so proud of it and I really wanted to be able to represent it for him."

