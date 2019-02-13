Miley Cyrus likes to keep us on our toes!

The former Disney star shared a NSFW Valentine's Day message to her husband, Liam Hemsworth, on Wednesday, proving that they're definitely not having any trouble keeping the spice alive in their relationship. The longtime loves tied the knot in December after nearly a decade together.

Cyrus hilariously posted a meme to Twitter reading, "When it's Valentine's Day and bae says hi," featuring a throwback photo of herself with her legs spread up in the air.

".@LiamHemsworth love you," she wrote, tagging her hubby as fans both expressed their shock and praised her boldness in the comments.

Cyrus and Hemsworth couldn't be more supportive of each other, as the 26-year-old singer sweetly attended the premiere of his new movie, Isn't It Romantic, on his behalf in Los Angeles this week, after he was sidelined by kidney stones.

"Liam's feeling good. He has to, you know, rest up, but he loves this film," she told ET on the red carpet. "He's so proud of it and I really wanted to be able to represent it for him."

As for her and Hemsworth's actual Valentine's Day plans, Cyrus said they'll keep things low key.

"We'll end up probably eating something like Chinese food [and] lay in bed all day," she joked.

