Jason Momoa's scrunchie was all the rage at the 2019 Oscars.

The Aquaman star dressed to impress Sunday night, stepping out to the red carpet in a pink velvet Fendi suit that was created by the late Karl Lagerfeld.

While his wife, Lisa Bonet, was certainly a great accessory, the internet clearly couldn't get enough of the hair accessory Momoa donned on his right wrist. "*Files petition to give Jason Momoa's pink scrunchie an honorary oscar*," one fan wrote, with another tweeting, "My sexuality is Jason Momoa's scrunchie."

In fact, Momoa's entire look was actually based off that scrunchie. According to a reporter from the Los Angeles Times -- who was inside Vanity Fair's post-Oscars bash -- the actor revealed he personally asked Lagerfeld to create his Oscars suit off the popular '90s hair accessory.

For the VF soiree, Momoa used that same pink scrunchie to throw his luscious locks into a man bun. And get this... a new scrunchie appeared on his right wrist, this time in a slightly different hue:

Of course, this isn't the first time Momoa has worn a scrunchie proudly. When ET spoke with the Game of Thrones star at the Lego Movie 2 premiere in Westwood, California, earlier this month, he opened up about his go-to accessory.

"It's my favorite pink scrunchie," he explained. "I like pink."

Hey, you never know when that beautiful head of hair is going to need some extra support...

Outfits aside, Momoa also made headlines for being the life of the party. The 39-year-old actor took to his Instagram to share a series of selfies taken throughout the night that included his GoT co-star, Emilia Clarke, and Barbra Streisand.

