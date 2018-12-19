Jason Momoa Shares Sweet Home Video of Him Teaching His Kids the Haka

Jason Momoa is on top of the world!



The Aquaman star shared another clip on his YouTube channel offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at preparations for the premiere of his DC film in L.A., including teaching his son and daughter, Nakoa-Wolf and Lola, ages 10 and 11, the haka they performed alongside their dad on the blue carpet.



But that’s just the beginning of the charming moments the clip showcases with the leading man! He’s also shown happily greeting co-stars like Nicole Kidman and Djimon Hounsou, as well as saying hello to the droves of fans who lined up outside the theater.



“From the moment I was in Zach’s [Snyder] office, to being in Batman/Superman, to Justice League, it’s finally here and for Aquaman to be doing so well is a dream come true, 'cause I’ve been doing it for a long time,” he explained as the clip showed him literally dancing down Hollywood Boulevard.



Even more touching, the camera caught him and his family climbing in the car after watching the film for the first time. Both his kids and his mother, Coni Momoa, couldn’t stop gushing about how much they enjoyed it.



“Unbelievable!” Lola exclaims as she buckled her seatbelt.



“I was so proud of you!” his mother chimes in.

But the fun didn’t end there. Momoa, along with some help from Warner Bros. and AMC, was able to put together a special screening for friends and family who weren’t able to make it to the premiere.



“You guys are the cream of the crop, you’re my family,” he tells those in attendance after a brief popcorn fight. “So I’m really excited for you to be here and share this and we all get to watch it together. It is a crazy hard road and I’m excited to share this with you and I love you guys.”



Take a peek at the entire video up above.



