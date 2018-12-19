Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum Mourn the Death of Their Dog Lulu

It's a difficult week for Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum.

The two took to Instagram on Wednesday, revealing the sad news that the dog they shared together, Lulu, had died from a longtime battle with cancer.

Dewan and Tatum, both 38, both posted heartwarming tributes to their beloved pet, accompanied with precious photo memories.

"To our sweet and fierce Lulu...thank you for being the best dog in the entire world and for fighting cancer for as long as you did," wrote Dewan. "Thank you for your tireless love, protection and humor. Thank you for the adventures."

"Heartbroken doesn’t even come close to how it feels," she added. "But you will live on forever in our hearts and our memories...fly sweet angel."

Tatum's post was equally sweet. "I'll see you again baby girl," the actor captioned a black-and-white snapshot of himself and Lulu on the beach. "But you’ll always be with me. Always. Thank you Norman jean Roy for this memory."

Although Dewan and Tatum announced earlier this year that they were separating, it's clear there's no bad blood between the two, who also share a 5-year-old daughter, Everly.

Dewan has since moved on with actor Steve Kazee, while Tatum has struck up a romance with British singer Jessie J. Hear more on the amicable couple in the video below.

