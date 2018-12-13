Love is all around!

Jenna Dewan stepped out to support her boyfriend, Steve Kazee, at his performance of Love Actually Live in Beverly Hills, California, on Wednesday. The outing comes just days after Kazee told ET's Lauren Zima that "we'll have to see" if Dewan, 38, would attend one of his shows.

An eyewitness tells ET that Dewan sat near the front row during the performance at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, adding that she teared up during a few scenes. At curtain call, Dewan was seen smiling and applauding from her seat and, at the very end, Kazee, 43, blew a kiss, the eyewitness says.

At the after-party, ET’s eyewitness says Kazee came into the room and approached Dewan from behind. The two hugged and kissed on the lips. The eyewitness says after the kiss Dewan wiped her lipstick off Kazee’s lips. Kazee was also seen hugging Dewan’s mom, Nancy Lee Bursch. Her step dad, Claude Brooks Smith, was also there.

The sweet moments come less than a week after Kazee -- who was first photographed with Dewan in October -- told ET that he was "very happy" this holiday season.

"I'm very happy at the moment, it's a good holiday right now. It's a good Christmas this year," he said. "You know, it's a very good holiday this year. I've had my birthday -- Oct. 30 -- so I get sort of Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, it's been perfect this year and that's all I can say."

As for Dewan telling ET that she was "very happy" back in November, Kazee insisted that "she's a very happy person in general, I think ... I can't take any credit."

Last month, a source told ET that, while Dewan's split from husband Channing Tatum was "difficult," the two are working to be supportive of the other's new relationships; Dewan with Kazee and Tatum with singer Jessie J.

"Channing and Jenna truly planned to be together forever, so dating other people is a huge step for both of them," the source said. "Even announcing their split was difficult because their fan base loved them as a couple."

"They are both trying their very best to give each other the space they both need to move forward in life," the source added. "They want their relationship to stay healthy for their daughter, Everly. They both plan to make her their very first priority."

