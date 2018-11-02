Jenna Dewan Photographed With New Boyfriend Steve Kazee for First Time

Jenna Dewan and her new man, Steve Kazee, have been photographed together for the fist time.

The pair were spotted enjoying the day together near Palm Springs, California, on Thursday -- the same day her ex, Channing Tatum, brought their daughter, Everly, to see Jessie J's Los Angeles concert.

Dewan clearly enjoys the company of Kazee, a Tony-winning actor, as she sweetly stared up at him while linking hands. The Resident star sported a comfortable black dress, a denim jacket and cool shades for their outing, just after her boyfriend's birthday, while he wore a white T-shirt and jeans. News of the pair's relationship broke on Tuesday, just days after Dewan filed for divorce from Tatum following their six-month separation.

Tatum -- who is dating Jessie J -- reunited with his ex on Wednesday night, as they dressed up to take their daughter trick-or-treating on Halloween. The Magic Mike star sported a Genie costume from Aladdin, while Dewan was dressed as Cleopatra.

A source recently told ET that the former couple were taking a "huge step" by dating other people, but wanted to make sure their daughter remained their No. 1 focus.

"They are both trying their very best to give each other the space they both need to move forward in life," the source said. "They want their relationship to stay healthy for their daughter, Everly. They both plan to make her their very first priority."

