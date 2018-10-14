Following Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's split earlier this year, both stars have been working hard to co-parent their daughter while still living their single lives -- and recently the Magic Mike star has sparked a romance with singer Jessie J.

"Channing and Jessie’s relationship is very new. They truly just hit it off," a source close to the actor tells ET. "Because it’s only been six months since Channing and Jenna separated, this is all very new. Channing really likes Jessie."

Tatum and Dewan announced they were separating in April after nearly nine years of marriage. According to reports, Dewan has also been dipping her toe in the dating pool, but hasn't quite found someone right for her yet.

"Channing and Jenna truly planned to be together forever so dating other people is a huge step for both of them," the source says. "Even announcing their split was difficult because their fan base loved them as a couple."

Since revealing that they'd decided to call it quits -- while at the same time declaring their love and dedication to their 5-year-old daughter, Everly -- the former flames have been trying their hardest to live their best lives and stave off drama.

"They are both trying their very best to give each other the space they both need to move forward in life," the source adds. "They want their relationship to stay healthy for their daughter Everly. They both plan to make her their very first priority."

According to the source, Tatum's friends "are happy he’s moved forward," and that the Logan Lucky star has found someone he's interested in.

"He loves that Jessie has her own successful career and he’s a big fan of her music," the source says. "He has watched her perform and has plans to attend more of her concerts."

News of Tatum's relationship with the English "Flashlight" singer surfaced last week and the pair spent a romantic weekend in Seattle, Washington.

The couple stopped into Henry's Tavern, according to an eyewitness, who told ET last week that "they seemed friendly with each other" as they sat at a table with a group of people.

"They were super sweet, super nice people. Jessie and Channing were sitting next to each other," the eyewitness says, adding that the table they were at was off to the side of the restaurant. "[Channing] had his arm around her chair but they weren't all over each other. They were very low-key."

For more on the pair's burgeoning romance, check out the video below.

-- Reporting by Adriane Schwartz

