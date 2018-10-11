Channing Tatum and Jessie J's relationship is "Burnin' Up!"

The new couple spent this past weekend together in Seattle, Washington, ET has learned.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Channing, 38, and Jessie, 30, stopped into Henry's Tavern, according to an eyewitness, who tells ET "they seemed friendly with each other" as they sat at a table with a group of people.

"They were super sweet, super nice people. Jessie and Channing were sitting next to each other," the eyewitness says, adding that the table they were at was off to the side of the restaurant. "[Channing] had his arm around her chair but they weren't all over each other. They were very low-key."

The lunch date largely flew under the radar, the eyewitness says, as Channing and Jessie were not recognized or approached by many patrons in the establishment. However, one eagle-eyed couple spotted the actor from afar and later asked him for a pic:

According to a second eyewitness, Channing also attended Jessie's show on Oct. 6 at Showbox Sodo in Seattle. The eyewitness claims that the Magic Mike XXL star, who was dressed in all black and wearing a baseball cap, and "kept a low profile in the back of the venue."

A source told ET on Wednesday that Channing and Jessie are dating, but their relationship is new, as they have just started getting to know each other. The news comes after Channing announced in April that he and Jenna Dewan were separating after eight years of marriage.

