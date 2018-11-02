Channing Tatum Takes Daughter Everly to Jessie J's Show

Channing Tatum's 5-year-old daughter, Everly, is already getting acquainted with his rumored girlfriend's music.

On Thursday, the 38-year-old actor was seen leaving The Wiltern in Los Angeles, California, with Everly in his arms. The father-daughter duo attended the concert of Jessie J, who is casually dating Tatum, according to ET sources.

In pics posted on DailyMail, Everly is seen wearing a colorful dress with a white shirt and black-and-white leggings. As for her dad, Tatum was spotted in a jacket, sweat pants and a matching baseball cap.

The low-key looks were a far cry from Jessie J's stage style, which included dramatic makeup, thigh-high boots and sexy fishnet stockings. She also rocked a sparkling white bra top and matching wide-leg pants.

According to an eyewitness, Channing was having a blast as he mouthed the words to the 30-year-old singer's songs as Everly clapped along while sporting protective headphones. The little one must have stayed out past her bedtime as she and her dad weren't seen leaving until around 11:30 p.m.

Splash News

It's been a big week for Everly! On Wednesday, Channing reunited with his ex, Jenna Dewan, to take their daughter trick-or-treating. Dewan went dressed as Cleopatra, while Tatum was Aladdin’s Genie, mask and all.

While the exes are clearly committed to co-parenting, they've both moved on when it comes to romance. As Tatum is said to be in a relationship with Jessie J, Dewan has been romantically linked to actor Steve Kazee.

"Channing and Jenna truly planned to be together forever so dating other people is a huge step for both of them," a source told ET. "Even announcing their split was difficult because their fan base loved them as a couple."

"They are both trying their very best to give each other the space they both need to move forward in life," the source added. "They want their relationship to stay healthy for their daughter Everly. They both plan to make her their very first priority."

Tatum and Dewan announced their split after eight years of marriage in April. Last month, Dewan filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences.

Here's more on the former power couple:

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside Channing Tatum and Jessie J's Low-Key Weekend Getaway in Seattle

Why Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Seeing Other People Is a 'Huge Step' For Both Of Them (Exclusive)

Jenna Dewan Dating Tony-Winning Actor Steve Kazee After Channing Tatum Split

Related Gallery