Jenna Dewan is moving forward in her split from Channing Tatum.

The 37-year-old actress filed for divorce from Tatum in Los Angeles on Friday, citing irreconcilable differences, ET confirms. The news comes six months after the former couple announced their separation.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Dewan has requested joint legal and physical custody of her and Tatum's daughter, Everly. She's also seeking child support and spousal support from Tatum, and requested that her name be restored to Jenna Dewan, instead of Jenna Dewan Tatum. Tatum reportedly filed a response, in which he also requested joint physical and legal custody of their 5-year-old.

Dewan and Tatum revealed their split after eight years of marriage in April.

"We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple," they said in a joint statement at the time. "We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

News recently broke that Tatum had moved on romantically with singer Jessie J. A source told ET earlier this month that the romance was still "new" and that him starting to date was a "huge step" for both him and Dewan.

"Channing and Jenna truly planned to be together forever, so dating other people is a huge step for both of them," the source said. "Even announcing their split was difficult because their fan base loved them as a couple."

"They are both trying their very best to give each other the space they both need to move forward in life," the source added. "They want their relationship to stay healthy for their daughter Everly. They both plan to make her their very first priority."

