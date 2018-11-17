Jenna Dewan and Jessie J are all about lifting each other up -- not tearing each other down.

Jenna took to Twitter on Friday to express her support for the "Domino" singer, after Jessie posted a lengthy note about feeling "embarrassed and disappointed" over fans' mean-spirited comments comparing their looks. Jessie is dating Jenna's ex, Channing Tatum.

"Amen Jessie! Yes!!!! Women for women all the way. No need for negativity. Let's live in a world where we support each other and raise each other up. Like I said before, positive vibes all the way. Nothing but respect," Jenna wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

The Resident actress captioned her post, "Beautiful message @JessieJ ❤️ #womensupportwomen #respect."

Jenna and Channing have remained on good terms since their split earlier this year. Jenna filed for divorce last month, weeks after ET learned that Channing was dating Jessie. The Magic Mike star has been very "supportive" of his new girlfriend, a source recently told ET.

“Channing wants to do nothing but support Jessie J in every way," the source says. "He has described her as ‘all goodness’ and told his friends she is such ‘a super talent.’ He seems to have become her No. 1 fan. His friends are so happy he has found someone. She is showing the same support to him.”

Jenna, meanwhile, has moved on romantically with actor Steve Kazee. The new couple hasn't been shy when it comes to PDA, and were spotted sharing a kiss during an outing in Beverly Hills on Friday.

Backgrid

Backgrid

Jenna recently told ET that she was "very happy," when asked about the new love in her life. Watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jessie J 'Disappointed' Over Comparisons to Channing Tatum's Ex Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan Says She's 'Very Happy' After Going Public With Steve Kazee Romance

Jenna Dewan Can't Keep Her Hands Off New Boyfriend Steve Kazee in Kissing Pics

Related Gallery