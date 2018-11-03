Jenna Dewan and her new man, Steve Kazee, definitely have chemistry!

The couple couldn't keep their hands off each other as they were photographed showing off major PDA in Palm Springs, California, on Friday. Dewan and the Tony-winning actor were snapped sharing kisses and cuddling up while they were waiting for their table at a Mexican restaurant.

The actress, dressed in a black tank top and boyfriend jeans, wrapped her arms around her beau, who wore a denim shirt and black pants. The two were photographed for the first time together on Thursday, days after ET learned they were dating, and almost a week after Dewan filed for divorce from Channing Tatum.

While Dewan appears to be enjoying some time away with her boyfriend, Tatum also spent some quality time with his new significant other, Jessie J. The Magic Mike star even took his and Dewan's daughter, 5-year-old Everly, to the singer's concert in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

"Channing and Jenna truly planned to be together forever, so dating other people is a huge step for both of them," a source recently told ET. "Even announcing their split was difficult because their fan base loved them as a couple."

"They are both trying their very best to give each other the space they both need to move forward in life," the source added. "They want their relationship to stay healthy for their daughter Everly. They both plan to make her their very first priority."

