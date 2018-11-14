Channing Tatum and Jessie J's relationship couldn't be going any better, a source tells ET.

Tatum attended Jessie's concert on Tuesday in London, and later gushed about her on Instagram for the first time since news broke in October that the two were dating following his split from Jenna Dewan. A source tells ET that 38-year-old Tatum and 30-year-old Jessie are completely supportive of one another, and that the actor is especially enamored with the British singer's talent.

“Channing wants to do nothing but support Jessie J in every way," the source says. "He has described her as ‘all goodness’ and told his friends she is such ‘a super talent.’ He seems to have become her No. 1 fan. His friends are so happy he has found someone. She is showing the same support to him.”

“Jessie J has had some very difficult relationships in the past, men who haven’t been supportive and she even sings about them in her music," the source continues. "This relationship is everything she has been searching for and she deserves it. Channing genuinely believes in her. Her friends are so happy because they see a positive change in her.”

According to the source, the busy stars are more than happy to make the extra effort to spend time together. Jessie recently attended the opening night of the Magic Mike Live Tour at the Hippodrome Casino in London, and Tatum took his 5-year-old daughter he shares with Dewan, Everly, to her show in Los Angeles last week.

“Being on the road for work can be pretty thankless and they have found a break from their work life with each other and have been traveling to support one another," the source says.

Meanwhile, the source also notes that Tatum and Dewan maintain a great relationship. Dewan has also moved on romantically, openly showing PDA with actor Steve Kazee.

“Jenna and Channing are supportive of each other," the source says. "They have good, healthy communication about their co-parenting.”

"I don’t think their friends could wish for a better situation for everyone at the moment," the source adds.

On Tuesday, Tatum Instagrammed a photo of Jessie performing, writing, "This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow."

