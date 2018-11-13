Channing Tatum Fawns Over Girlfriend Jessie J After Her London Show

Channing Tatum is big fan of Jessie J.

The 38-year-old Logan Lucky star attended the singer's London concert at Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday night, and couldn't help but fawn over his new girlfriend. Channing took to Instagram to share a photo from the concert, where the "Do It Like a Dude" singer is in the middle and wearing a red ensemble.

"This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow," Channing wrote alongside the pic. He also posted a video on his Instagram Story, writing, "She went off tonight!"

Just a couple of days ago, Jessie attended the opening night of her beau's Magic Mike Live Tour at the Hippodrome Casino in London.

"Magic Mike London Opening night," Jessie wrote on her Instagram Story on Saturday, followed by tons of flexing bicep emojis, not to mention an eggplant emoji. “Congratulations @channingtatum what a show... Ladies and Gentlemen you don't want to miss this.”

Their romance is definitely starting to heat up, as Channing even took his daughter Everly, who he shares with ex Jenna Dewan, to her show in Los Angeles last week.

A source previously told ET that the two have been dating since October, and have even had a romantic weekend getaway to Seattle where they were spied looking cozy at a restaurant together.

"Channing and Jessie’s relationship is very new. They truly just hit it off," the source said. "Because it’s only been six months since Channing and Jenna separated, this is all very new. Channing really likes Jessie."

"Channing and Jenna truly planned to be together forever so dating other people is a huge step for both of them," the source added. "Even announcing their split was difficult because their fan base loved them as a couple."

