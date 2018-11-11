Clearly, Jessie J had a good weekend!

The hit-making singer revealed to fans that she attended the opening night of her boyfriend Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike Live Tour at the Hippodrome Casino in London, on Saturday! She shared an image of the show on her Instagram Story featuring several shirtless guys taking the stage.

"Magic Mike London Opening night," Jessie wrote, followed by tons of flexing bicep emojis, not to mention an eggplant emoji. “Congratulations @channingtatum what a show... Ladies and Gentlemen you don't want to miss this.”

It appears as though the Hail, Caesar! actor’s reported romance with Jessie is still on the right track! Just days earlier, the 38-year-old movie star took his daughter Everly, who he shares with ex Jenna Dewan, to her show in LA. He was spotted carrying the five-year-old around the venue by fans throughout the show.

ET’s sources have shared that the pair has been dating since October but it’s already involved a romantic weekend getaway to Seattle where they were spied looking cozy at a restaurant together.

"Channing and Jessie’s relationship is very new. They truly just hit it off," a source previously told ET. "Because it’s only been six months since Channing and Jenna separated, this is all very new. Channing really likes Jessie."

"Channing and Jenna truly planned to be together forever so dating other people is a huge step for both of them," the source added. "Even announcing their split was difficult because their fan base loved them as a couple."

Courtesy of Instagram

Meanwhile, Dewan has struck up a romance with Steve Kazee, a Tony-winning actor. They’ve even been spied locking lips while out in Palm Springs together.

Get more breaking news down below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Channing Tatum Takes Daughter Everly to Jessie J's Show

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Reunite to Take Daughter Everly Trick-Or-Treating for Halloween: Pics

Jenna Dewan Dating Tony-Winning Actor Steve Kazee After Channing Tatum Split

Related Gallery