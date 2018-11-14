Jessie J opened up about a deeply personal issue at her show in London, England, on Tuesday.

Before singing her song "Four Letter Word," the 30-year-old British singer talked about infertility, sharing with the audience -- which included Channing Tatum, whom she's been dating since October -- that she's been told by a doctor that she couldn't have kids.

"So four years ago, I was told that I couldn't have children, and it's OK, I'm going to have children, trust me," she said, according to E! News. "When the doctor told me, my reaction was, 'Oh hell nooooooo.'"

"And I don't tell you guys for sympathy, I'm one of millions of women, and of men, that have gone through this and will go through this, and it can't become something that defines us," she continued. "But, I wanted to write this song for myself in my moment of pain and of sadness. But, also to give myself joy and give other people something that they can listen to in that moment when it gets really hard. So, if you've ever experienced anything with this or have seen somebody else go through it, or have lost a child, then please know you are not alone in your pain."

This isn't the first time Jessie J has talked about dealing with fertility issues. During her concert earlier this month at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, she also mentioned it would be hard for her to have children, but that she was determined to have kids one day.

Tatum certainly appreciated Jessie J's show on Monday, posting an Instagram praising her and tagging her in the post.

"This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall," he wrote alongside a picture of her performing. "Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow."

In October, a source told ET that Jessie and Tatum were dating following his split from Jenna Dewan, but that the relationship was still new. Since then, the two's relationship has definitely appeared to get more serious. Jessie recently attended the opening night of Magic Mike Live Tour at the Hippodrome Casino in London, and Tatum took his 5-year-old daughter, Everly, to her show in Los Angeles last week.

