Jenna Dewan is ready to start the new year strong!

Sporting a bright orange crop top and showing off her fab figure, the dancer sizzles on the cover of Cosmopolitan's January 2019 issue. Inside the magazine, she opens up about everything from what makes her feel sexy to how she handled her split from Channing Tatum.

"People are like, 'How do you get through this?' I didn't run away from my feelings. I let myself cry. I let myself grieve," says Dewan, who announced in April that she and Tatum were separating after eight years of marriage. "This is one of those situations where I will see the light. The dawn is coming."

"I'm obviously super aware that people know me, they know Channing, they know us together," she adds. "We'd been a beloved couple for a long time."

Dennis Leupold/Cosmopolitan

Since their split, Tatum has moved on with singer Jessie J, while Dewan has been dating Tony-winning actor Steve Kazee. Asked about her idea of romance, the former World of Dance host tells the outlet she is still hopeful.

"I do believe in love still, but I also believe it begins with really digging deep and learning how to love yourself," says Dewan, who shares 5-year-old daughter Everly with Tatum. "And then I think you sort of transmute that out to attract the right partner. I think that people who are meant to be sort of find each other."

Dennis Leupold/Cosmopolitan

And lately, going on this "soul journey" is exactly what she's been doing. Dewan has been keeping busy working on herself, staying focused on new projects (like TV shows, movies and a beauty line) and falling back in love with dance.

"I've always been a little hippie, spiritual," Dewan explains. "I am very sensitive -- what you would call an empath. I know what it feels like to overextend and to overgive in life. I give out so much energy constantly."

"When I'm feeling out of touch with myself, especially with my sexuality, I dance," she continues. "I immediately drop back into my body, and I feel it's where my sensuality lives. It's kind of a carnal feeling when I dance."

Dennis Leupold/Cosmopolitan

The new interview fittingly comes just one day after Dewan celebrated her 38th birthday. During her guest appearance on E!'s Busy Tonight on Monday, Dewan told host Busy Philipps that she was going to commemorate the special day by getting her ears pierced with Everly.

"Well, [Everly's] going to decide after watching me if she wants to get her ears pierced," Dewan, who later documented the experience via Instagram Stories, clarified. "I mean, it's scary."

Instagram Stories

Prior to her visit to the Body Electric Tattoo shop in Los Angeles, Dewan's new beau sent her a little love on his own Instagram page. "Happy Birthday Jenna!" Kazee wrote. "Somehow it feels like my birthday over and over again because I keep getting the gift of you every day."

A source confirmed to ET that Dewan and Kazee, 43, were a "new" pair in October, a few days before they were photographed together in public for the first time. The two were spotted holding hands while out and about near Palm Springs, California, and haven't been shy about displaying their affection for each other ever since.

