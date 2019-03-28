Khloe Kardashian really likes this look!

After turning heads at Diana Ross' 75th birthday party on Tuesday night with her style homage to the music icon, which included a risque gold gown and a big blonde wig, Khloe was once again hard to miss when she stepped out in Beverly Hills, California, the next day.

The newly single mom was still channeling Diana with her curly hairstyle that she paired with an all-white Chanel outfit that included biker shorts, tennis shoes and huge sunglasses.

Khloe explained on her Instagram Story why she was still wearing the wig that was "inspired my Miss Ross."

"I just didn't have the energy to take it off so I'm going to be wearing this today," she told her fans. "Last night was so much fun, and now I get to spend the day with my mommy."

The 34-year-old reality star was also feeling mom Kris Jenner's head-to-toe Chanel look, calling it a "mood."

Kris also attended Diana's birthday bash, along with her other daughter and Khloe's sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

An eyewitness at the party told ET that at one point, Diana brought Khloe and Kourtney on stage to dance to her song, “Take Me Higher." Khloe then got Kris and Diana's daughter, Tracee, on stage while Kourtney called up the music icon's son, Evan, so they all could dance to "Ease on Down the Road." Diana then grabbed Kris’ hand to walk out onto the runway of the stage and back.

It's been a big week for the Kardashian-Jenner family, especially Khloe. On Wednesday, a new promo was released for Keeping Up With the Kardashians and it revealed how Khloe responded to the cheating scandal surrounding the father of her child, Tristan Thompson, and family friend Jordyn Woods.

Check out her tearful confessional:

