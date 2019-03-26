Jordyn Woods isn't shying away from the spotlight.

Just over a month after the 21-year-old model was at the center of a cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian's now ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, the California native showed up in London wearing a head-turning ensemble.

Woods stunned in a gold mini-dress, strappy high heels and a matching Sami Miro Vintage brown jacket that she paired with a Louis Vuitton purse. Kylie Jenner's former best friend was spotted leaving Sushi Samba in Notting Hill after dinner with her mother, Elizabeth Woods.

The reality star was clearly feeling her look as she posted several pics in the getup. "Celebrating the lash launch tomorrow!" Woods wrote, referring to her line of false eyelashes. "Can’t believe it’s been a year since we started creating them."

She also posted another series of pics from her night out, writing: "Alll In."

This marks the second time Woods has been spotted with her mother since the scandal. She was also seen with a huge smile on her face and wearing another racy outfit when she stepped out for dinner at celebrity hot spot Craig’s in West Hollywood, California, last Friday.

After addressing head-on her relationships with Thompson, Jenner and Kardashian on Red Table Talk earlier this month, Woods has slowly made her return to the spotlight. She's liked Jenner's posts on Instagram, but a source recently told ET that their friendship remains up in the air and dependent on Kardashian's happiness.

