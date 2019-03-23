Jordyn Woods is staying positive.

The 21-year-old model was spotted with a huge smile on her face as she stepped out for dinner at celebrity hotspot Craig’s in West Hollywood, California, on Friday. Woods, who tearfully admitted on Red Table Talklast month that she had kissed Khloe Kardashian's then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, couldn't have looked happier as she re-entered the public eye.

Woods rocked a daring black blazer for Friday's outing, pairing the piece with a matching black mini skirt, black tights and black pumps. The model was accompanied by her mom, Elizabeth Woods, whom she reportedly moved back in with after leaving Kylie Jenner's home in February.

MEGA

Woods, who also shared a photo from the night on Instagram, revealed on Thursday that she was soon heading back to work.

"I am so excited to come to London next week to celebrate my @eylureofficial lash collection launching exclusively in @superdrug ❤️ All three lashes will be available in stores on the 25th of March!" she captioned a post on Instagram.

The model's last event for Eylure didn't exactly go as expected. Woods launched the collection on Feb. 21 at E.P. & L.P. in West Hollywood at an event that was supposed to be attended by 150 people. A source noted to ET, however, that only about 20 showed up in the wake of her cheating scandal with Thompson, and that Woods "was hiding in the back area the majority of the time until it was her time to talk and thank the people that showed up."

"Thank you guys for coming out and supporting me through everything that’s going on. It’s been real, and Eylure has been super real with a project I’ve been working on for over nine months right now," she said at the event.

After speaking her truth on Red Table Talk, Woods has slowly made her return to the spotlight. She's liked Jenner's posts on Instagram, but a source recently told ET that their friendship remains up in the air -- and dependent on Kardashian's happiness.

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jordyn Woods Returns to Instagram, Likes Kylie Jenner's Post After Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian's Ex Tristan Thompson Spotted Out With Mystery Woman After Cheating Scandal

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' Friendship Depends on Khloe Kardashian's Happiness, Source Says

Related Gallery