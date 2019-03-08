Jordyn Woods is feeling grateful.

The 21-year-old model returned to Instagram on Friday following her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson to post a fresh-faced photo of herself showing off her new hair cut. Woods appeared to allude to her recent drama in her caption, in which she offered a positive outlook towards the future.

"If you’re reading this.. it means God has given you another day to wake up and be grateful & better than you were yesterday💕," she captioned her slideshow, which featured two photos of her new 'do. The post received thousands of comments, many of them supporting the model.

Woods was pretty active on Instagram on Friday, as fans spotted that she also liked a photo of Kylie Jenner's. The new mom posed in a white bra and red leather pants in the photo, staring over her shoulder. Jenner captioned the pic with a simple heart emoji, while her older sister, Khloe Kardashian, admired the snap. “Yes yes yes yes” she wrote in the comments.

A source told ET that Woods and Jenner were still "figuring out" where their friendship stands after Woods admitted to kissing Kardashian's now-ex, Tristan Thompson.

"Kylie is still figuring out where Jordyn fits into her life, and the biggest reason is because Kylie wants to respect her sister, Khloe," the source said. "Khloe was initially irate at Jordyn and wanted nothing to do with her ever again. However, Khloe is a forgiving person and she's just trying to see if she can get over being hurt by someone she considered a sister."

ET's source added that "it gets better for [Khloe] every day, but nothing more than accepting what happened at this point." "Kylie loves Jordyn, but she loves her sister, Khloe, more and the future of the friendship is directly associated to Khloe's happiness," the source said.

